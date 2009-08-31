Argentine stocks, bonds fall on Chinese stocks, oil

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Monday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 0.84 percent to 1,781.89 points, mirroring a sharp drop in Chinese equities that also hit global oil prices and other stock markets.

* Local stocks of Brazil's state-run energy heavyweight Petrobras APBR.BA fell 3.7 percent to end at 77.9 pesos per share.

* On the broad market, stocks volume was moderate at $15.4 million. Of active issues 26 advanced, 40 declined and 11 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 0.9 percent in light trade following the Chinese equities sell-off.

* The dollar-denominated Boden 2014 ARBODEN14D=RASL fell 2.5 percent to end at 21.00.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso weakened 0.06 percent to 3.8500/3.8525 per dollar ARS=RASL as a farm strike reduced the amount of greenbacks being sold.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso firmed 0.33 percent to end at 3.8400/3.8450 ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Dan Grebler)