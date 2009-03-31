FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
hace 8 años
Argentine stocks inch higher led by banking shares
SECCIONES
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
31 de marzo de 2009 / 21:44 / hace 8 años

Argentine stocks inch higher led by banking shares

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, March 31 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV rose 0.23 percent to 1125.95 points, pushed higher by gains in banking shares.

* Grupo Financiero Galicia GFG.BA, a leading Argentine banking conglomerate, rose 3.4 percent to 0.69 pesos a share and Banco Fraces advanced 2.78 percent to 3.33 pesos a share.

* "Prices rebounded as investors took up end-of-the month positions and bought banking shares, which have not accompanied recent gains," said Claudio Szlaien, an analyst at Marlon Recursos Financieros.

* On the broad market, volume was a light $13.8 million. Of active issues 30 advanced, 23 declined and 13 were unchanged.

* Argentine bonds fell in light trade. Locally traded debt averaged a loss of 0.8 percent.

* The dollar-denominated Par bond ARPARD=RASL fell 2.7 percent, according to the ask price.

* The Argentine peso closed mixed as the central bank intervened to keep the currency from weakening further, traders said.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso weakened 0.07 percent to 3.7175/3.72 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso gained 0.66 percent to 3.7875/3.7925 ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Kevin Gray)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.