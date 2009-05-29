FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
hace 8 años
Argentina stocks rise on oil prices; bonds slip
SECCIONES
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
29 de mayo de 2009 / 21:27 / hace 8 años

Argentina stocks rise on oil prices; bonds slip

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, May 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Friday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV gained as rising global oil prices boosted energy-related shares. The index rose 1.71 percent to close at 1,587.21 points.

* Index heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA, the world's leading producer of seamless steel tubes for the energy industry, rose 3.53 percent to 60.15 pesos.

* Oil rose to a six-month high above $66 per barrel on Friday, making largest monthly percentage gain in more than a decade after U.S., Japanese and Indian data suggested the economic downturn may be easing.

* On the broad stock market in Buenos Aires, volume was moderate at $22.4 million.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell on average 0.6 percent as investors pocketed profits from recent gains.

* The peso-denominated Disc bond ARDISCD=RASL shed 3.3 percent and the dollar-denominated Boden 2012 ARBODEN12D=RASL fell 2.7 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the Argentine peso fell 0.13 percent to end at 3.7475/3.75 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso weakened 0.26 percent to 3.8075/3.8125 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.