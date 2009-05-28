Argentina bonds add to recent gains, stocks fall

BUENOS AIRES, May 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Thursday:

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose on average 2.8 percent pushed higher by purchases from state-run banks, accumulating a 6.7 percent rise over the last four sessions.

* Argentine bonds have risen in recent days on investor bets the global financial crisis is easing, increasing demand for riskier assets. The gains have also been fed by speculation the government could make an early payment on its Boden 2012 bond, traders said.

* The dollar-denominated Disc bond ARDISCD=RASL rose 6.4 percent and the dollar-denominated Boden 2012 ARBODEN12D=RASL climbed 5.1 percent, according to the ask price.

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV fell for a second straight day on profit-taking. The index ended 0.44 percent lower at 1,560.41 points.

* Shares in Telecom Argentina, one of Argentina's leading telecommunications companies, fell 10 percent to 6.58 pesos.

* On the broad stock market, volume was moderate at $23.6 million. Among active issues, 17 advanced, 54 fell and 13 ended unchanged.

* Steady dollar demand pushed the peso lower. In formal exchange between banks, the Argentine peso retreated 0.2 percent to end at 3.7425/3.745 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso weakened 0.46 percent to 3.7975/3.8025 ARSB=.