Argentina stocks up as banks boosted by swap; peso flat

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Friday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV rose 1.05 percent to 1,797.02 points as investors bought financial sector stocks seen benefiting from a swap of inflation-indexed bonds launched on Friday.

* Shares of local bank Macro BMA.BA jumped 8.13 percent to end at 8.65 pesos per share.

* On the broader market, volume was moderate at $12 million. Among actively-traded issues, 35 advanced, 24 declined and 14 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires inched up 0.2 percent on average in expectations over the swap, in which the government will exchange reopened 2014 Bocan bonds for up to $2.15 billion in short-term inflation-indexed paper.

* The dollar-denominated Bonar 2013 ARBONAR13D=RASL rose 2.94 percent to end at 70.00.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso stayed flat to 3.8475/3.8500 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso firmed 0.06 percent to end at 3.8525/3.8575 ARSB=.