hace 8 años
Argentina bonds gain, but stocks end recent rally
27 de mayo de 2009 / 22:01 / hace 8 años

Argentina bonds gain, but stocks end recent rally

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, May 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Wednesday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV closed lower as investors pocketed profits after six consecutive sessions of gains. The index ended 0.94 percent lower at 1,567.36 points.

* Shares in Telecom Argentina, one of Argentina's leading telephone companies, fell 3.43 percent to 7.32 pesos.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose on average 2.5 percent for a third straight session of gains on investor speculation the government could make an early payment on its Boden 2012 bond, traders said.

* The peso-denominated Disc bond ARDISCP=RASL rose 4.3 percent and the dollar-denominated Boden 2012 ARBODEN12D=RASL climbed 3 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the Argentine peso rose 0.07 percent to end at 3.735/3.7375 per dollar ARS=RASL in light trade, traders said.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso gained 0.33 percent to end at 3.78/3.785 ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Diane Craft)

