hace 8 años
Argentine stocks edge down; bonds, peso weaker
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
27 de marzo de 2009 / 21:04 / hace 8 años

Argentine stocks edge down; bonds, peso weaker

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, March 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Friday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV closed down 0.52 percent at 1,165.27 points, tracking global stock markets lower as investors took profits after the week's earlier gains.

* Shares in index heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA TS.N, the world's top producer of seamless steel tube for the energy industry, fell 1.46 percent to end at 40.4 pesos per share.

* "The MerVal moved lower due to international circumstances, with energy papers taking the biggest hit," said Ruben Pascuali, a trader at the Mayoral Bursatil brokerage in Buenos Aires.

* On the broad market, volume was a scant $9.6 million. Of active issues 35 advanced, 26 declined and 12 were unchanged.

* Argentine bonds fell after recovering some of the week's losses a day earlier in light, cautious trade. Locally traded debt averaged a loss of 0.8 percent, taking its slide this week to 4.5 percent.

* The dollar-denominated Par bond ARPARD=RASL fell 2.7 percent, according to the ask price.

* The peso deepened the week's losses due to persistent demand for greenbacks and political tension after the Senate approved early mid-term election.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso sank 0.54 percent to end at 3.715/3.7175 per dollar ARS=RASL despite central bank intervention, traders said.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso depreciated by a steep 0.79 percent to 3.8125/3.8175 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Diane Craft)

