Argentina stocks dragged lower by Tenaris; peso dips

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Thursday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 0.12 percent to 1,017.87 points, pushing this month's losses to 5.5 percent.

* Shares of market heavyweight Tenaris (TENR.MI), a top global producer of steel pipes for the energy industry, sank 3.46 percent to 32.05 pesos per share. The company reported lower than expected net income late on Wednesday.

* On the broad market volume was light at $13.4 million. Of active issues 33 advanced, 11 declined and 14 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose 1.0 percent in moderate volume.

* Argentine dollar-denominated 'Par' paper ARPARD=RASL rose 3.9 to end the session at an ask price of 20.25.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso fell 0.14 percent 3.5575/3.56 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso rose 0.89 to end at 3.6425/3.6475 ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Diane Craft)