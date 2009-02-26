FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
hace 8 años
Argentina stocks dragged lower by Tenaris; peso dips
SECCIONES
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
26 de febrero de 2009 / 21:20 / hace 8 años

Argentina stocks dragged lower by Tenaris; peso dips

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Thursday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 0.12 percent to 1,017.87 points, pushing this month's losses to 5.5 percent.

* Shares of market heavyweight Tenaris (TENR.MI), a top global producer of steel pipes for the energy industry, sank 3.46 percent to 32.05 pesos per share. The company reported lower than expected net income late on Wednesday.

* On the broad market volume was light at $13.4 million. Of active issues 33 advanced, 11 declined and 14 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose 1.0 percent in moderate volume.

* Argentine dollar-denominated 'Par' paper ARPARD=RASL rose 3.9 to end the session at an ask price of 20.25.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso fell 0.14 percent 3.5575/3.56 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso rose 0.89 to end at 3.6425/3.6475 ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.