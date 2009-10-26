Argentina stocks fall after touching all-time high

(Updates prices)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks closed lower on Monday, after touching an all-time intraday high, following declines on Wall Street and other emerging market bourses.

A drop in oil and energy shares helped push the country's benchmark stock index MerVal .MERV down 0.71 percent to end at 2,279.47 points.

The index earlier rose as high as 2.1 percent and touched 2,343.29 points, an all-time intraday high. The index closed at 2,339.77 points, its highest level on record, in October 2007.