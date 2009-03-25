Argentina stocks edge up, bonds fall for third day

BUENOS AIRES, March 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Wednesday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV closed up 0.69 percent to 1,132.32 points, recovering earlier losses in line with other global stock markets.

* Shares in telecommunications company Telecom (TEC2.BA)TEO.N rose 7.22 percent to 5.94 pesos per share.

* "There continues to be a lot of investor sensitivity to the ups and downs of outside markets," said Leopoldo Olivari, a trader at the Bacque brokerage.

* On the broad market, volume was a modest $14.7 million. Of active issues 38 advanced, 18 declined and 13 were unchanged.

* Argentine bonds fell for a third straight session in trade marked by investor risk aversion. Locally-traded debt averaged a loss of 1.8 percent, clocking a drop of 6 percent in the last three days' trade.

* The dollar-denominated Boden 2012 bond ARBDEN12D=RASL sank 3.7 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, central bank intervention kept the peso closed flat at 3.685/3.69 per dollar ARS=RASL, traders said.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso firmed by 0.07 percent to 3.76/3.765 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Helen Popper)