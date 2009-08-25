Argentine stocks fall on profit-taking; bonds slide

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday.

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 0.06 percent to 1,779.80 points as investors pocketed profits from recent gains in oil and banking shares.

* Petrobras Participaciones PCH.BA, the Argentine arm of Brazilian state energy firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N), fell 2.39 percent to end at 2.62 per share.

* On the broad market, stocks volume was low at $9.84 million. Of active issues, 34 advanced, 34 declined and 17 were unchanged.

* Prices of government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 1.5 percent after a 6.1 percent rise in the last four sessions following last week's announcement of a government debt-swap.

* The peso-denominated Disc 2033 ARDISCP=RASL fell 3.7 percent to end at 85.50 per share.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso ended flat at 3.8550/3.8525 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso firmed 0.32 percent to end at 3.8550/3.8600 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola, writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Dan Grebler)