hace 8 años
Argentine stocks rise with Wall Street
24 de febrero de 2009 / 20:53 / hace 8 años

Argentine stocks rise with Wall Street

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday.

* The MerVal benchmark stocks index .MERV followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday, rising 3.13 percent to 1,041.16 points, after having fallen more than 1 percent during the session.

* Shares of Tenaris TENA.BA, the world's largest maker of seamless steel pipes for the energy industry, shot 5.1 percent higher to close at 35.00 pesos in Buenos Aires.

* Volume was weak at $11.3 million as 26 issues advanced, 27 declined and 11 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 1.2 percent on average.

* Peso-denominated "Par" paper ARPARP=RASL led the sell-off with a fall of 3.5 percent to an ask price of 18.10.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso fell 0.14 percent to 3.5525/3.555 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso fell 0.61 percent to end at 3.67/3.675 ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Dan Grebler)

