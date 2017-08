BUENOS AIRES, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks jumped nearly 6 percent in opening trade on Monday, lifted by a rally in other global stock markets sparked by a U.S. government plan to rescue banking giant Citigroup.

The benchmark MerVal stocks index .MERV was trading up 5.59 percent at 875.40 points at 1420 GMT. (Reporting by Helen Popper; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)