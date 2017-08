BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks fell more than 10 percent in opening trade on Wednesday, extending Tuesday's losses due to a government bill to take over private pensions.

The benchmark MerVal .MERV index dipped below the symbolic 1,000-point mark for the first time since September 2004. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Helen Popper; Editing by Tom Hals)