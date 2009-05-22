FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
22 de mayo de 2009 / 21:17 / hace 8 años

Argentina stocks, bonds end flat on profit-taking

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, May 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Friday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV ended near flat on profit-taking, trimming earlier gains as Wall Street turned lower. The index closed up just 0.09 percent at 1,562.5 points -- its highest level since early October.

* The MerVal is up 22.5 percent since May 1 and rose 8.6 percent this week.

* Banking stocks were most affected by the profit-taking. Banco Macro BMA.BA (BMA.N) fell 1.83 percent to 5.87 pesos per share while financial group Grupo Financiero Galicia GFG.BA shed 0.9 percent to 1.09 pesos per share.

* On the broader stock market, volume was thin at $15.4 million. Among active issues, 42 advanced, 22 declined and 18 ended unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires also ended almost flat as investors sought to lock in recent gains, closing with an average rise of just 0.1 percent.

* The dollar-denominated Par bond ARPARD=RASL rose 2.8 percent, while the same paper in pesos ARPARP=RASL fell 2 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the Argentine peso closed stable in thin trade due to a pay strike by banking sector workers. It ended at 3.735/3.7375 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso dipped 0.13 percent to end at 3.80/3.805 ARSB=.

* Argentine markets will be closed on Monday for a national holiday. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Dan Grebler)

