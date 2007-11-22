Argentine stocks dip in thin trade; peso flat

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks closed slightly lower in light trade on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, traders said.

The MerVal index .MERV of the 25 leading stocks retreated 0.25 percent to 2,210.54 points, shedding 3.1 percent so far this week. Of active issues 24 advanced, 34 declined and 10 were unchanged, with volume of $7.8 million.

"It was a day of few trades with no tendency," said Leopoldo Olivari, a trader at Bacque brokerage.

Central Costanera CEC.BA led losers, sliding 3.19 percent to 4.55 pesos.

In the foreign exchange market, the peso currency lost ground as private companies sought dollars.

In formal interbank trade the peso was flat at 3.1375/3.1400 per dollar ARS=RASL. In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso declined 0.16 percent to 3.165/3.1675 per dollar ARSB=. (Reporting by Cesar Illiano; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Leslie Adler)