FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
hace 10 años
Argentine stocks dip in thin trade; peso flat
SECCIONES
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
22 de noviembre de 2007 / 22:41 / hace 10 años

Argentine stocks dip in thin trade; peso flat

Redacción de Reuters

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks closed slightly lower in light trade on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, traders said.

The MerVal index .MERV of the 25 leading stocks retreated 0.25 percent to 2,210.54 points, shedding 3.1 percent so far this week. Of active issues 24 advanced, 34 declined and 10 were unchanged, with volume of $7.8 million.

"It was a day of few trades with no tendency," said Leopoldo Olivari, a trader at Bacque brokerage.

Central Costanera CEC.BA led losers, sliding 3.19 percent to 4.55 pesos.

In the foreign exchange market, the peso currency lost ground as private companies sought dollars.

In formal interbank trade the peso was flat at 3.1375/3.1400 per dollar ARS=RASL. In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso declined 0.16 percent to 3.165/3.1675 per dollar ARSB=. (Reporting by Cesar Illiano; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.