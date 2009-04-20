Argentine bonds, stocks plunge on global sell-off

BUENOS AIRES, April 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Monday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV plunged 5.19 percent to 1,193.03 points, its biggest one-day fall since early March, mirroring losses in global stock markets hit by renewed concern over the health of the U.S. banking system.

* Tenaris TENA.BATS.N, which makes steel pipes for the energy industry and is weighted as almost half of the MerVal, sank 7.17 percent to 42.75 pesos per share.

* On the broader market, trade volume was light at $13.1 million. Of active issues 42 declined, 6 advanced and 13 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over the counter in Buenos Aires slipped 2.1 percent on average, trimming their gains since the start of the month to 7.2 percent.

* Dollar-denominated Discount bonds ARDISCD=RASL shed 5.02 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso slipped 0.2 percent to 3.6875/3.69 per dollar ARS=RASL, its second consecutive loss against the greenback. Traders said the central bank had sold some dollars in the session, but had not intervened heavily.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses as measured by Reuters, the peso gained 0.27 percent to 3.72/3.725 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Leslie Adler)