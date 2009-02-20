FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina stocks, bonds sink amid global slump
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
20 de febrero de 2009 / 21:18 / hace 8 años

Argentina stocks, bonds sink amid global slump

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Friday:

* The benchmark MerVal stocks index .MERV shed 1.59 percent to 1,048.63 points as bourses throughout the region fell on revived worries over a prolonged global recession.

* The index lost 7.6 percent over the course of the week.

* Friday's losses were led by aluminum company Aluar ALU.BA, which dropped 7.6 percent to 1.70 pesos a share.

* On the broad market, volume was weak at $10.5 million. Among active issues, 9 advanced, 38 declined and 6 ended unchanged.

* Government bonds traded over the counter in Buenos Aires plunged 2.8 percent on average as investors were seized once again by an aversion to risky assets.

* The dollar-denominated 2033 Discount bond ARDISCD=RASL sank 4.8 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, where the central bank regularly intervenes to avoid abrupt movements, the peso weakened 0.07 percent to 3.5350/3.5375 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso currency slumped 0.41 percent to 3.62/3.6250 ARSB=, its lowest level since November 2002. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)

