hace 8 años
Argentina debt, stocks fall in post-holiday sell-off
18 de agosto de 2009 / 20:36 / hace 8 años

Argentina debt, stocks fall in post-holiday sell-off

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 1.92 percent to 1,727.76 points, factoring in global market losses on Monday, when the Argentine bourse remained closed for a national holiday.

* Market heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BATS.N, a leading global producer of steel pipes for the energy industry and the MerVal's dominant stock, sank 2.64 percent to end at 57.15 pesos per share.

* On the broad market stocks volume was light at $11.6 million. Of active issues, 19 advanced, 48 declined and 8 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 0.4 percent as the local debt market adjusted to Monday's surge in risk aversion.

* The dollar-denominated Par 2038 ARPARD=RASL fell 1.4 percent to an ask price of 27.65.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso weakened 0.13 percent to 3.845/3.8475 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso slipped 0.06 percent to end at 3.86/3.865 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Diane Craft)

