Argentine stocks tank, peso and bonds slump

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday.

* The benchmark MerVal stocks index .MERV sank 4.52 percent to 1,072.94 points, pressured by lower crude oil prices and stock losses throughout the region, which were fueled by fears of a prolonged global recession.

* The Buenos Aires-listed shares of index heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes seamless steel tubes for the energy industry, plummeted 7.2 percent to 36.2 pesos.

* On the broad market, volume was weak at $15.3 million. Of active issues, 6 advanced, 45 declined and 9 were unchanged.

* Government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 2.4 percent on average, in a session marked by thin trade and risk aversion.

* The dollar-denominated Bonar 2011 ARBONAR11D=RASL shed 5.2 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, where the central bank regularly intervenes to avoid abrupt movements, the peso weakened 0.21 percent to 3.5025/3.5050 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso currency also fell 0.21 percent to end at 3.545/3.5475 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)