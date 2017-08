BUENOS AIRES, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks shed 5.1 percent in early afternoon trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in bourses throughout the region as fears of a prolonged global recession resurfaced, traders said.

The benchmark MerVal stocks index .MERV was trading down at 1,066.03 points at 1609 GMT. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Tom Hals)