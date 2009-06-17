FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine bonds end winning streak, stocks sink
17 de junio de 2009

BUENOS AIRES, June 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, bond and currency market trends on Wednesday.

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 3.25 percent to 1,534.64 points dragged down by profit-taking among energy stocks and losses among banking shares hit by weaker bond prices. The index has fallen 8.08 percent in the last three sessions.

* Shares in Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel pipes for the energy industry and is weighted as almost half of the MerVal, shed 5.55 percent to 53.6 pesos per share.

* On the broad stock market, volume was modest at about $18 million. Of active issues, 16 advanced, 48 declined and 13 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 0.8 percent on average as profit-taking trimmed gains clocked in the previous five sessions.

* Discount bonds denominated in dollars ARDISCD=RASL plunged 5.8 percent according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso ended unchanged at 3.7650/3.7675 per dollar ARS=RASL as the central bank sold dollars to meet steady demand for greenbacks before a June 28 mid-term vote. Such safe-haven buying is common in the run-up to elections in Argentina.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso firmed by 0.07 percent to 3.84/3.845 ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Leslie Adler)

