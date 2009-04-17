FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
hace 8 años
Argentina stocks, bonds make lukewarm gains
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
17 de abril de 2009 / 21:27 / hace 8 años

Argentina stocks, bonds make lukewarm gains

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, April 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Friday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV gained 0.29 percent to 1,258.47 points, accumulating an 8.2 percent rise this week.

* Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel pipes for the energy industry and is weighted as almost half of the MerVal, dipped 0.11 percent to 46.05 pesos per share.

* On the broader market, trading volume was thin at $12.8 million. Among active issues 31 advanced, 22 declined and 17 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over the counter in Buenos Aires resumed their upward tick, rising 0.4 percent on average to accumulate a 10 percent gain since April 1.

* Dollar-denominated Bonar 2013 bonds ARBONAR13D=RASL jumped 1.8 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso slipped 0.14 percent to 3.68/3.6825 per dollar ARS=RASL. Traders said the central bank, which intervenes almost daily in this market to avert abrupt moves, bought greenbacks to expand its foreign reserves.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses as measured by Reuters, the peso weakened 0.13 percent to 3.73/3.7350 ARSB=.

