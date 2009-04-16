Argentine stocks follow Wall St. higher, bonds slip

BUENOS AIRES, April 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Thursday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV surged 3.27 percent to 1,254.73 points, buoyed by gains on Wall Street and strength in bellwether Tenaris.

* Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel pipes for the energy industry and is weighted as almost half of the MerVal, jumped 5.13 percent to 46.10 pesos per share.

* On the broader market, stock volume was brisker than usual at $19.8 million. Of active issues 47 advanced, 15 declined and 12 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over the counter in Buenos Aires slipped an average 0.3 percent after having risen 5.4 percent in the previous four sessions.

* Dollar-denominated Bonar 2017 bonds ARBONAR17D=RASL sank 2.9 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso was stable at 3.6750/3.6775 per dollar ARS=RASL. The central bank intervenes almost daily in this market to avert abrupt moves but has allowed the currency to slump 6 percent since Jan. 1.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses as measured by Reuters, the peso weakened 0.2 percent to 3.7250/3.73 ARSB=, accumulating losses of 5 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke)