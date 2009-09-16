Argentine bonds jump on budget, cenbank tames peso

(Updates with peso and bonds close)

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Wednesday:

* Argentine stocks rose in late-afternoon trade and bonds and the interbank peso closed firmer, boosted by economic forecasts in the 2010 federal budget, which were seen as indicating the government might be trying to restore credibility to its outlooks and data.

* Bonds traded over the counter in Buenos Aires jumped for a fourth consecutive session, by an average 1.8 percent.

* The dollar-denominated Boden 14 ARBODEN14D=RASL added 3.3 percent to an ask price of 28.20.

* The peso-denominated Disc ARDISCP=RASL bond advanced 3.11 percent to an ask price of 106.

* The peso strengthened for a third consecutive session, but moderated gains after the Central Bank stepped in to buy dollars and put the brakes on the appreciation.

* Factors motivating peso buying are a global trend of a weaker dollar, the positive sentiment over the budget forecasts and demand for pesos to buy peso-denominated debt.

* The peso strengthened 0.07 percent to 3.8275/3.8300 per dollar in formal interbank trade ARS=RASL, its firmest level in more than a month.

* In trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso weakened 0.06 percent at 3.8425/3.8475 ARSB=.

* A market source told Reuters the Central Bank had purchased $180 million in dollars on Tuesday and $50 million on Wednesday to keep the peso from strengthening further. The Central Bank keeps the peso from sharp fluctuations through a managed float.

* The MerVal benchmark stocks index .MERV jumped 2.34 percent to 1,975.89, its highest level since July last year. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola, writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Dan Grebler)