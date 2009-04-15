FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
hace 8 años
Argentina stocks, bonds end higher; peso mixed
SECCIONES
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
15 de abril de 2009 / 21:19 / hace 8 años

Argentina stocks, bonds end higher; peso mixed

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, April 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Wednesday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV edged 0.7 percent higher to 1,214.92 points, tracking volatility on Wall Street a day ahead of bimonthly options expiries.

* Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel pipes for the energy industry and is weighted as almost half of the MerVal, gained 1.86 percent to 43.85 pesos per share.

* On the broader market, stock volume was weak at $12.7 million. Of active issues 51 advanced, 20 declined and 19 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over the counter in Buenos Aires gained an average 0.3 percent in thin trade. They have risen nearly 9.5 percent since the start of April.

* Peso-denominated 2033 Discount bonds ARDISCP=RASL jumped 3.3 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso firmed 0.07 percent to 3.6750/3.6775 per dollar ARS=RASL. The central bank intervenes nearly every day in this market to avert abrupt movements.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses as measured by Reuters, the peso weakened 0.2 percent to 3.72/3.7225 ARSB=.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.