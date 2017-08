BUENOS AIRES, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks plunged on Wednesday to close down 12.14 percent, suffering their biggest one-day drop in 10 years in percentage terms after poor U.S. economic data fanned fears of a global recession.

The MerVal index of leading shares .MERV ended at 1,185.73 points, its lowest level since November 2004. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Hilary Burke)