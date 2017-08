BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks closed down 5.18 percent on Monday to reach their lowest level since June 2006, hammered by a global market slide after investment bank Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy.

The MerVal benchmark index .MERV ended at 1,562.14 points, in its largest one-day fall since Jan. 21. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)