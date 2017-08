BUENOS AIRES, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks .MERV rallied more than 14 percent in early trade on Tuesday due to the improved global context. Argentine markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

The benchmark MerVal index was up 14.42 percent at 1,391.42 points. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)