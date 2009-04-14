Argentine stocks slip, bonds continue upward tick

BUENOS AIRES, April 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday.

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 1.48 percent to 1,206.43 points as losses on Wall Street spurred profit-taking after strong local gains a day earlier.

* Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel pipes for the energy industry and is weighted as almost half of the MerVal, sank 2.6 percent to 43.05 pesos per share.

* On the broad market, stock volume was moderate at $14.4 million. Of active issues 28 advanced, 23 declined and 19 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over the counter in Buenos Aires gained an average 0.7 percent, rising about 5 percent in the last three sessions thanks partly to the local peso currency's renewed stability.

* Analysts said rumors of a possible government swap of the Boden 2012 bonds ARBODEN12D=RASL had resurfaced. The price for that paper rose 0.7 percent, according to the ask price.

* Dollar-denominated Bonar 2013 bonds ARBONAR13D=RASL surged 3 percent.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso firmed 0.07 percent to 3.6775/3.68 per dollar ARS=RASL. The central bank intervenes nearly every day in this market to avert abrupt movements.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses as measured by Reuters, the peso weakened 0.54 percent to 3.71/3.7150 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Leslie Adler)