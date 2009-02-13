FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
hace 8 años
Argentina stocks soar on energy shares; peso flat
SECCIONES
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
13 de febrero de 2009 / 21:24 / hace 8 años

Argentina stocks soar on energy shares; peso flat

Redacción de Reuters

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Friday:

* MerVal stocks index .MERV jumped 4.62 percent to 1,134.89 points as higher global oil prices lifted energy-related shares.

* Buenos Aires-listed shares of Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras APBR.BA rose 7.31 percent to 54.3 pesos.

* On the broad market, volume was low at $9.14 million. Among active issues, 34 advanced, 12 declined and 17 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose 0.3 percent in low volume.

* The government's dollar-denominated "Par" bond rose 2.9 percent.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso shed 0.07 percent lower to 3.4925/3.495 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses as measured by Reuters, the peso ended unchanged 3.54/3.545 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, editing by Gary Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.