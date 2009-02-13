Argentina stocks soar on energy shares; peso flat

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Friday:

* MerVal stocks index .MERV jumped 4.62 percent to 1,134.89 points as higher global oil prices lifted energy-related shares.

* Buenos Aires-listed shares of Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras APBR.BA rose 7.31 percent to 54.3 pesos.

* On the broad market, volume was low at $9.14 million. Among active issues, 34 advanced, 12 declined and 17 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose 0.3 percent in low volume.

* The government's dollar-denominated "Par" bond rose 2.9 percent.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso shed 0.07 percent lower to 3.4925/3.495 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses as measured by Reuters, the peso ended unchanged 3.54/3.545 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, editing by Gary Crosse)