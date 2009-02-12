FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
hace 8 años
Argentine stocks follow Wall Street lower
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
12 de febrero de 2009 / 20:57 / hace 8 años

Redacción de Reuters

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Thursday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 2.09 percent to 1,084.76 points. The index is up 0.46 percent so far this year.

* Shares of Tenaris TENA.BA, a producer of tubes for the oil industry, fell 3.08 percent.

* On the broad market volume was a low $9.3 million. Of active issues 14 advanced, 32 declined and 14 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 1.3 percent in low volume.

* The government's peso-denomiated "Disc" bond fell 2 percent to end the day at 58.90.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso eased 0.07 percent lower to 3.49/3.4925 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso fell 0.35 percent to end at 3.5425/3.5475 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi)

