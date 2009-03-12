FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
hace 8 años
Argentina stocks hit two-week high; peso dips
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
12 de marzo de 2009 / 20:41 / hace 8 años

Argentina stocks hit two-week high; peso dips

Redacción de Reuters

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, March 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Thursday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV gained for a third consecutive session, up 2.09 percent to 1,025.39, a two-week high.

* Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel products for the oil industry and is weighted as one third of the MerVal, rallied 3.7 percent to 33.4 pesos per share.

* On the broad market, volume was uninspired at $10.4 million. Among active issues 28 advanced, 25 declined and 12 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell in light volume.

* The 2033 Discount bond in pesos ARDISCP=RASL lost 3.3 percent to end at an ask price of 49.00.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso slipped 0.07 percent to 3.6450/3.6475 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso slid 0.27 percent to end at 3.7325/3.7375 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Fiona Ortiz)

