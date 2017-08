BUENOS AIRES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks closed down 3.8 percent on Monday, dragged down by energy-related shares tracking crude oil prices and taking a further hit when Standard & Poor's cut the country's sovereign debt ratings.

The benchmark MerVal index .MERV closed at 1,708.95 points -- its lowest level since October 2006. (Reporting by Helen Popper; Editing by Dan Grebler)