BUENOS AIRES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks traded down 3.6 percent in afternoon trade on Monday, dragged down by energy-related shares tracking crude oil prices lower.

The benchmark MerVal index .MERV was down at 1,711.71 points. The index closed on Friday at its lowest level in more than 21 months. (Reporting by Helen Popper, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)