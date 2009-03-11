Argentine stocks flat in cautious mood, peso weaker

BUENOS AIRES, March 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Wednesday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV ended up 0.01 percent at 1004.33 points after a zig-zag session marked by caution that followed a jump in global markets a day earlier.

* Volume leader Pampa Energia (PAM.BA), a major Argentine energy firm, nudged up 1 percent to 1.01 pesos a day after it reported a drop in 2008 profit.

* On the broad market volume was mild at $10 million. Of active issues 21 advanced, 25 declined and 13 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires lost ground on average, in light volume.

* The Bonar 2013, denominated in dollars, fell 3.2 percent to an ask price of 35.80 ARBONAR13D=RASL

* In formal exchange between banks, where the Central Bank regularly intervenes, the peso slumped 0.21 percent to 3.6425/3.6450 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso weakened by 0.20 percent to end at 3.7225/3.7275 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Kenneth Barry)