Argentina stocks, bonds fall on U.S. data

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday:

* MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 1.9 percent to 1,759.540 points due to an unfavorable U.S. wholesale inventories report that set off selling throughout Latin American markets.

* Market heavyweight Grupo Financiero Galicia GFG.BA fell 5.40 percent to 1.400 pesos after a lower-than-expected quarterly balance.

* On the broad market stocks volume was tepid at $13.1 million. Of active issues, 27 advanced, 42 declined and 17 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 0.7 percent as investors showed caution after the U.S. data reactivated concerns over the world economy.

* The dollar-denominated Boden 2014 ARBODEN14D=RASL fell 1.9 percent to end at an ask price of 20.90.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso weakened slightly to end at 3.8300/3.8325 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso ended flat at 3.8400/3.8450 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola, writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Dan Grebler)