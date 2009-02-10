Argentine stocks, bonds hit by U.S. uncertainty

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday.

* The benchmark MerVal stocks index .MERV dropped 2.71 percent to 1,105.11 points, its second consecutive fall, dragged down by losses on Wall Street in uncertainty over plans in the United States to shore up the financial system.

* Natural gas distributor Transportadora de Gas del Sur TGS2.BA plunged 7.77 percent.

* On the broad market volume was high at $19 million. Of active issues 12 advanced, 40 declined and 11 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires also fell as concerns over the U.S. economy made investors more risk averse.

* The dollar-denominated 2038 Par bond ARPARD=RASL gave up 4.5 percent to an ask price of 20.90.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso gained 0.07 percent to 3.4825/3.4850 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso improved 0.28 percent to close at 3.5350/3.5400 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, Writing by Fiona Ortiz)