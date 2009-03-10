Argentine stocks, bonds join global jump

BUENOS AIRES, March 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV soared 5.41 percent to 1,004.18 points, catching a global markets euphoria led by U.S. financials.

* Market bellwether Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel pipes for the oil industry, lept 7.74 percent to 32 pesos per share, its highest level in more than a week.

* On the broad market volume was uninspired at $12 million. Of active issues 37 advanced, 15 declined and 12 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires jumped an average 1.8 percent.

* The dollar-denominated Bonar 2011 gained 4.2 percent to close at an ask price of 51.4 ARBONAR11D=RASL

* In formal exchange between banks the peso ended unchanged at 3.6350/3.6375 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso was flat at 3.7150/3.7200 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Fiona Ortiz)