BUENOS AIRES, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks extended losses on Friday, plunging more than 10 percent as investors dumped stocks around the world on concerns that tighter credit may send the global economy into recession.

The MerVal index of leading shares .MERV fell 10.03 percent to 1,158.1 at 1702 GMT. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Leslie Adler)