BUENOS AIRES, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks slumped on Friday as investors sold off shares worried the credit crisis will push the global economy into a recession.

The MerVal index of leading shares .MERV fell 3.49 percent to 1,242.3 points at 1425 GMT. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)