FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
hace 9 años
Argentine bonds mixed ahead of swap, stocks off
SECCIONES
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
9 de febrero de 2009 / 20:28 / hace 9 años

Argentine bonds mixed ahead of swap, stocks off

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's bonds, stock and currency market trends on Monday.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter were mixed as investors wait for the government to launch a swap of new bonds for government loans held by foreign banks.

* The dollar-denominated 2038 Par bond rose 1.4 percent ARPARD=RASL to an ask price of 21.90.

* The dollar Boden 2014 ARBODEN14D=RASL fell 2.9 percent to an ask price of 11.65.

* The benchmark MerVal stocks index .MERV dropped 0.68 percent to 1,135.96 points. The MerVal had risen in the last four sessions.

* Bellwether Tenaris TENA.BA, which make steel products for the global oil industry and is weighted as more than a third of the MerVal, slid 1.8 percent to 40.00 pesos per share. Tenaris often tracks crude prices, which fell on Monday.

* On the broad market volume was moderate at $15 million. Of active issues 27 advanced, 30 declined and 13 were unchanged.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso ended flat at 3.4850/3.4875 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso strengthened by 0.14 percent to end at 3.5450/3.5500 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.