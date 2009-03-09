Argentine stocks lower as Telecom sags, bonds mixed

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Monday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 1.28 percent to 952,64 points

* Telecom Argentina (TEC2.BA) TEO.N, one of Argentina's top telephone companies, dropped 6.1 percent to 5.04 pesos per share after reporting on Friday that its fourth-quarter net profit fell 52 percent from a year earlier.

* On the broad market volume was very light at $7 million. Of active issues, 10 advanced, 39 declined and 10 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires were mixed as the government evaluates alternatives to swap debt and extend payments.

* The dollar-denominated 2033 Disc bond ARDISCD=RASL fell oo 3.7 percent to an ask price of 25.9, while the dollar-denominated Boden 2012 ARBODEN12D=RASL rose 2.8 percent to 27.7.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso weakened 0.14 percent to 3.6350/3.6375 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso ended flat at 3.7150/3.7200 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Fiona Ortiz)