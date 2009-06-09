FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
hace 8 años
Argentine stocks rise with oil, bonds rebound
SECCIONES
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
9 de junio de 2009 / 21:29 / hace 8 años

Argentine stocks rise with oil, bonds rebound

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, June 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, bond and currency market trends on Tuesday.

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV gained 1.01 percent to 1,641.70 points, buoyed by energy-related shares as oil prices rose.

* Shares in Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel pipes for the energy industry and is weighted as almost half of the MerVal, rose 1.9 percent to 59.80 pesos per share.

* On the broad stock market, volume was modest at $11.2 million. Of active issues, 44 advanced, 24 declined and 13 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires gained 1.8 percent on average but traders said volume continued to be thin.

* The 2033 Discount bond denominated in dollars ARDISCD=RASL jumped 3.4 percent to an ask price of 48.40.

* Dollar-denominated Boden 2012 bonds ARBODEN12D=RASL gained 1.75 percent as investors prepare for a government auction this week tied to the early payment of a coupon that comes due in August. Participants will have to submit bids on the discount they would be willing to accept in the deal.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso ended flat at 3.7575/3.76 per dollar ARS=RASL. Traders said the central bank sold dollars on the market to keep the peso from slumping.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso weakened 0.07 percent to 3.8050/3.81 ARSB=. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.