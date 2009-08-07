FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
hace 8 años
Argentine stocks, bonds lift on U.S. jobs data
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
7 de agosto de 2009 / 20:28 / hace 8 años

Argentine stocks, bonds lift on U.S. jobs data

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Friday.

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV rose 1.27 percent to end at 1,799.53 points, following Wall Street, after a U.S labor report showed a slowing in job losses.

* Among the biggest gainers was Pampa Energia (PAM.BA), Argentina's biggest integrated energy company, which rose 6.8 percent to close at 1.42 pesos per share.

* On the broad market volume was moderate at $15.6 million. Of active issues, 46 advanced, 23 declined and 12 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose 0.9 percent on average, boosted by investor confidence following a $2.25 billion payment on bonds earlier in the week.

* The 2038 peso-denominated Par bond ARPARD=RASL rose 1.4 percent after a two-day fall to end at an ask price of 28.55.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso stayed flat to end at 3.8250/3.8275 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso weakened slightly 0.06 percent to end at 3.8425/3.8475 ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Dan Grebler)

