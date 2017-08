BUENOS AIRES, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks sank on Thursday, pressured by losses in external markets and a slide in sovereign bond prices amid growing concerns over the country's financing ability next year, traders said.

The benchmark MerVal index .MERV closed down 2.97 percent at 1,815.98 points, partly dragged down by banks, which are major holders of Argentine debt. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)