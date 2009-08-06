FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
hace 8 años
Argentine stocks fall with crude prices
SECCIONES
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
6 de agosto de 2009 / 20:43 / hace 8 años

Argentine stocks fall with crude prices

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 6(Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Thursday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 1.63 percent to close at 1,776.93 points, as oil prices fell off a six-week high and dragged down energy-related stocks.

* Market heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA, a global leader in steel products for the oil industry, fell 2.47 percent to close at 59.3 pesos per share.

* On the broad market stocks volume was high at $22 million. Of active issues 39 advanced, 39 declined and 14 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 0.3 percent on average in a second day of profit-taking after prices jumped early in the week following a key $2.25 billion payment on bonds.

* The 2038 peso-denominated Par bond ARPARD=RASL fell 2.3 percent to end at an ask price of 28.15.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso weakened slightly by 0.7 percent to 3.8250/3.8275 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso firmed 0.33 percent to end at 3.8400/3.8450 ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.