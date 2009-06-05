Argentine bonds rise after gov't offer, stocks off

BUENOS AIRES, June 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Friday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 0.99 percent to 1,638.1 points.

* Shares of Tenaris TENA.BA, weighted as almost half of the MerVal, fell 2.21 percent to 59.6 pesos per share as oil fell off a 7-month high. Tenaris makes steel pipes for the drilling industry.

* On the broad market volume was weak at $9 million. Of active issues 31 advanced, 31 declined and 14 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose an average 0.8 percent after the government said it would anticipate by two months a $2.251 billion coupon payment on the dollar-denominated Boden 2012, for holders who would accept a discount.

* The Boden 12 ARBODEN12D=RASL rose 1.32 percent to close at an ask price of 34.45. The government said it was making the offer in order to send a signal to markets that it is willing and able to meet its debt obligations.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso weakened by 0.4 percent to 3.7550/3.7575 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso strengthened by 0.07 percent to 8.025/3.8075 ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi, writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Diane Craft)