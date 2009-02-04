FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
hace 9 años
Argentine bonds slip, stocks gain on Tenaris
SECCIONES
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
4 de febrero de 2009 / 21:29 / hace 9 años

Argentine bonds slip, stocks gain on Tenaris

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Argentine bonds fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors pocketed profits, while stocks rose, lifted by energy blue-chips Petrobras and Tenaris.

Government bonds traded on the local market fell 0.7 percent on average in light trade after early gains, accumulating a 2.0 percent loss since Monday.

On the stock market, the benchmark MerVal index .MERV rose 0.62 percent to close at 1,079.04 points on a fleeting rise in global prices.

"Oil caused a big jump in Tenaris and Petrobras, but the gains narrowed as Wall Street fell," said Horacio Corneille, a trader at firm that carries the same name.

Tenaris TENA.BATS.N, a leading global maker of steel tubes for the oil industry, rose 2.8 percent to 36.2 pesos. Buenos Aires-listed shares of Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras <APBR.BA gained 1.04 percent to 48.5 pesos.

Oil settled near $40 a barrel on Wednesday, down slightly after the U.S. tock market fell and a government report showed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude inventories.

Trading volume on the MerVal was a light $11.5 million. Among active issues, 22 gained, 30 fell and 6 were unchanged.

The peso currency closed mix, a day after falling to a seven-year low as the central bank intervened in the market to keep it steady, traders said.

The peso gained 0.29 percent to close at 3.4875/3.49 per dollar ARS=RASL in formal trade between banks.

In formal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso fell 0.35 percent to 3.5425/3.5475 per dollar ARSB=, similar to levels last seen in late 2002.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Kevin Gray

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.