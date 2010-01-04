Argentine stocks rally to highest level since 2007

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's stocks reached their highest intraday level since 2007 in early trade on Monday as banking issues rallied on expectations over a government debt swap expected in late January.

Argentine banks are among the biggest holders of government bonds.

Gains in banking shares pushed the country's benchmark stock index Merval .MERV up 2.26 points to 2,373.19, its highest intraday level since the index closed at a record high of 2,339.77 in October 2007. (Reporting by Jorge Otola; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)